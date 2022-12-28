Cardinals place Budda Baker on IR, make other roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals, who began practice on Wednesday preparing for the Atlanta Falcons, announced a number of roster moves, placing a pair of players on injured reserve and making a number of signings to the active roster and the practice squad.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





S Budda Baker, DL Trysten Hill placed on IR

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Baker suffered a fractured shoulder and Hill a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

They will not return this season.

Cardinals sign WR Pharoh Cooper, DL Manny Jones from practice squad

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper and Jones were signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Cooper will likely handle return duties for the final two games. Jones is an undrafted rookie out of Colorado.

He has played in two games this season and has two tackles.

CBs Chris Wilcox, Jordan Miller, LS Hunter Bradley signed to practice squad

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

With long snapper Aaron Brewer on injured reserve, the Cardinals added former packer Bradley, whom they worked out previously.

He was the long snapper for the Green Bay Packers from 2018 through half the 2021 season.

Wilcox and Miller were both in for workouts on Tuesday.

CB Nate Hairston on practice squad IR; OL Lachavious Simmons designated to return

The final two moves were for the practice squad. Cornerback Nate Hairston was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, who has been on the practice squad injured reserve since October 5. He is now able to practice with the team.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire