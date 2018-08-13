Cardinals pitcher enters silly injury pantheon with aluminum foil-related wound

The Cardinals had to change their plans after an unfortunate meal for Luke Weaver. (AP Photo)

The vast expanses of weird baseball injuries are a hallowed ground. Sleeping on a bad bed. A suitcase falling on a hand. Improper drone maintenance. The list goes on and on, and now, we have a new entry.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luke Weaver was scratched from his start on Sunday against the Royals after slicing his right index finger on the aluminum foil of a food tray, according to ESPN. The Cardinals reportedly tried to close the wound with a medical superglue, but it apparently didn’t hold enough for the team to be comfortable with Weaver pitching.

“He cut it on the piece of the topping,” Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt said. “We found out about in the seventh inning. It just made sense long-term to give him the day off. “It’s on his right index finger. He probably could have started, but it just made sense to not push it and have him throw 90 or 100 pitches. We didn’t want him to miss another start.”

Recent waiver claim Tyson Ross made the start instead on Sunday and performed well enough, throwing six innings and yielding two earned runs on the way to an 8-2 Cardinals win.

Weaver holds a 4.66 ERA in 23 starts this season and hadn’t missed a turn in the rotation all year. He has 111 strikeouts and a 4.14 FIP in 121.2 innings. It isn’t clear when the 24-year-old will make his next start.

