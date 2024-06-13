Cardinals and Pirates meet to decide series winner

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-35, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-34, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (8-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -110, Pirates -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

St. Louis is 32-34 overall and 16-15 in home games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .307.

Pittsburgh is 32-35 overall and 16-18 in road games. The Pirates have a 14-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 12 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .264 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 12-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .263 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 16 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-29 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.