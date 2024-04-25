When will the Cardinals make their picks in Round 1?

The 2024 NFL draft begins tonight, Thursday, April 25 beginning at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. Arizona time. Thursday night is just the first round of the draft.

The Arizona Cardinals enter the draft with two selections in the first round. They have the fourth overall pick — their own selection — and the 27th pick, which they obtained from the Houston Texans in a draft-day trade last year.

NFL teams have 10 minutes to make their selection or to trade it.

So roughly at what time should the Cardinals make their selections, assuming they do not trade their picks and move around the round.

Last year, the fourth pick was made at 8:41 p.m. ET (5:41 p.m. Arizona time). Last year, the fourth pick was quarterback Anthony Richardson by the Indianapolis Colts.

The 27th pick last year was announced at 11:25 p.m. ET (8:25 p.m. Arizona time). Last year, the 27th pick, made by the Jacksonville Jaguares, was tackle Anton Harrison.

So if you aren’t watching the draft the entire time tonight, barring a trade, you can know when to get on social media or when to turn on the broadcast to find out about Arizona’s selections.

