Cardinals pick Reiman in third round

Apr. 26—DETROIT — Tip Reiman wowed at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis, posting measurements and numbers placing him among the top tight end prospects. Flashed some quickness for the position and plenty of power.

The payoff came Friday night, with the former Illinois tight end getting selected in the third round with the 82nd overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. Reiman's selection came 11 picks after Arizona drafted former Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams.

Reiman, a former walk-on, started all 12 games this past season for Illinois. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tight end matched his 19 receptions from 2022 and set new career highs with 203 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Reiman also started 13 games in 2022 and made three starts in 12 games in 2021 after playing mostly special teams in eight games in 2022 as a true freshman.

Reiman was awarded a scholarship by then new coach Bret Bielema in 2021. The Rapid City, S.D., native was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2021, 2022 and 2023.