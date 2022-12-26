Cardinals pick up 1st down on fake punt vs. Buccaneers

Jess Root
The Arizona Cardinals did not score on their first possession of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they did make things interesting.

After allowing a first-drive field goal to fall behind 3-0, the Cardinals found themselves on fourth down and set to punt after picking up one first down.

However, they didn’t punt the ball. Punter Andy Lee faked it, completing a four-yard pass to linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to pick up the first down.

Check out the play:

They would not go on to score on the drive. Quarterback Trace McSorley fumbled the ball when he was sacked by Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson.

But the play by Lee was nice and it was not his first time playing quarterback.

He is 3-for-4 passing in his career on fake punts for 56 yards. He was a quarterback in eighth grade.

