Cardinals pick up 1st down on fake punt vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals did not score on their first possession of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they did make things interesting.

After allowing a first-drive field goal to fall behind 3-0, the Cardinals found themselves on fourth down and set to punt after picking up one first down.

However, they didn’t punt the ball. Punter Andy Lee faked it, completing a four-yard pass to linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to pick up the first down.

Check out the play:

Santa brought us a fake punt 🎁 pic.twitter.com/0OeAzvA97A — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 26, 2022

They would not go on to score on the drive. Quarterback Trace McSorley fumbled the ball when he was sacked by Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson.

But the play by Lee was nice and it was not his first time playing quarterback.

Andy Lee's 4-yard completion on the fake punt was the 3rd completion of his 19-year career Lee is now 3-4 for 56 yards He was a starting QB as an 8th grader for the West Oak Wildcats in Westminster, SC — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 26, 2022

He is 3-for-4 passing in his career on fake punts for 56 yards. He was a quarterback in eighth grade.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire