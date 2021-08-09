Cardinals partner with BetMGM to open first sportsbook inside an NFL stadium

The Cardinals announced Monday they have partnered with BetMGM to open a sportsbook at State Farm Stadium. It will become the first sportsbook inside an NFL stadium when it opens.

BetMGM announced it has targeted the 2022 NFL season.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to build upon our long-standing relationship with Gila River and launch a new one with BetMGM,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “They are best-in-class partners whose excellence and expertise in this emerging space will provide a new and innovative way to engage and interact with our fans.”

Arizona allows professional sports venues to offer sports betting, and the Cardinals’ announcement follows the Phoenix Suns, who have a similar arrangement with FanDuel.

The NFL continues to embrace sports betting after years of opposing it in court. Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NFL in 2018, striking down the federal statute that restricted regulated sports betting to primarily Nevada, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed sports betting legislation.

