Cardinals part ways with college scouting director

The Arizona Cardinals continue to remake the front office and the personnel dealing with scouting. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, they have parted ways mutually with Josh Scobey, who was the team’s director of college scouting.

Scobey had been with the team for 15 years and was in charge of college scouting for two seasons.

Scobey is the third top-level member of the front office or scouting department to leave this offseason.

Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and director of player personnel Dru Grigson both departed earlier in the offseason. Harris, Grigson and Scobey all ascended in the scouting department and the front office while Steve Keim was general manager.

General manager Monti Ossenfort continues to reshape his team in the front office. More changes are likely coming, especially since they have no college scouting director now, although Ryan Gold, the current assistant director, will likely fill the role until one is formally announced.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire