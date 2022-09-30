Cardinals-Panthers Week 4 ultimate preview

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Charlotte for a pivotal matchup against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday as they look to get back into the race for the NFC West crown.

Sitting at 1-2, the Cards have no room for error, especially against a struggling team like the Panthers.

Let’s dive into this important game for the Cardinals.

Arizona's offense. vs. Carolina's defense

The Arizona offense is banged up and had a disappointing outing against the Rams last week. They had multiple opportunities to take control of the game, but end-zone drops and other mistakes prevented them from scoring a touchdown in the 20-12 loss.

They will potentially be getting second-year wideout Rondale Moore back, which would be a big help given the injury to A.J. Green. Moore hasn’t played this season but has a chance to make his debut against the Panthers.

Marquise Brown had his best game as a pro against the Rams with 14 catches for 140 yards, partly against Jalen Ramsey. The Cardinals are going to need another great performance from Brown due to their current deficiencies at the wide receiver position.

The Panthers’ defense is certainly the strength of the team, featuring young standouts such as cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive end Brian Burns and safety Jeremy Chinn. The Cardinals should implement a heavy dose of James Conner on the road in this one, establishing a run game that has been disappointing of late.

Making the Panthers’ lackluster offense play from behind is crucial in this one, as this time has struggled against this team in recent memory — force Baker Mayfield into errors.

Carolina's offense vs. Arizona's defense

Last week, the Panthers’ offense bested the Saints off a missed tackle that resulted in a long touchdown from receiver Laviska Shenault. Otherwise, Baker Mayfield and company were a non-factor, as six of the Panthers’ points came off a defensive touchdown.

The Panthers’ offense needed a complete carry by their defense to win last week, something the Cardinals cannot let happen.

An interesting injury to note is star running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed two days of practice with a thigh injury. His absence would be huge for a Panthers offense trying to gel together amidst some poor performances.

D.J. Moore remains the biggest receiving threat for Carolina and he’ll likely get a heavy dose of Byron Murphy. It’ll be up to Marco Wilson to hold his own against Robbie Anderson, who possesses the speed to score quickly.

The key to success against the Carolina offense is shutting down the running attack, be it Christian McCaffrey or Chubba Hubbard. Forcing Baker Mayfield to beat the Cardinals with his arm is their best chance to a Week 4 win.

With J.J. Watt questionable, the Cardinals will need to find a way to make Mayfield uncomfortable enough to force turnovers.

Injuries

Cardinals

WR A.J. Green (knee)

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

G Justin Pugh (elbow)

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (quad)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

DE Marquis Haynes (hamstring

