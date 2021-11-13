Cardinals, Panthers have 5 player connections in Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will face one another Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. Arizona time) at State Farm Stadium. For a few players on both teams, it is the opportunity to face a former team they once played for.

Between the Cardinals and Panthers, there are five players who used to play for the other. Three Panthers and former Cardinals and two Cardinals are former Panthers.

Panthers LB Haason Reddick

Reddick is having a fine season in his first year away from Arizona. he spent four years with the Cardinals after they drafted him 13th overall in 2017. He had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season and signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in free agency. He has 8.5 sacks on the season for Carolina.

K Zane Gonzalez

Gonzalez returns for the first time against the Cardinals. He was with them from late in 2018 through last season. The Cardinals cut him before free agency began. He has connected on 15-of-17 field goals this season, including all six from 40-49 yards and he was recently named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Panthers QB Matt Barkley

Matt Barkley is a new addition to the Panthers just this week. He is expected to be the backup quarterback on Sunday. He spent the 2015 season on the Cardinals’ roster as their third-string quarterback. He never played a snap.

Cardinals P Andy Lee

Lee has been with the Cardinals since 2017. He played for the Panthers in 2016.

Cardinals DT Zach Kerr

Kerr just signed with the team this week after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers. After playing for the Cardinals in 2019 for the first time, he spent 2020 with the Panthers. He had 32 tackles and two sacks last season.

