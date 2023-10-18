Cardinals work out pair of linebackers on Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals were off on Tuesday but held some tryouts. Per the league transaction report, they brought in a pair of linebackers.

They had JoJo Domann and Caleb Johnson in.

Both are off-ball linebackers.

Domann was an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska last year who played in 16 games for the Indianapolis Colts, logging 264 special teams snaps. He had eight tackle for the Colts. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds.

He played safety in college before moving to linebacker.

He was waived from injure reserve back in September.

Johnson was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after appearing in six games, logging 96 special teams snaps and two tackles.

He was with the New York Jets before the season but played for Jacksonville in 2022 and the Chicago Bears in 2021 after signing with them as an undrafted rookie out of Houston Baptist.

The 6-foot-2, 220-lb linebacker has appeared in 37 games over two and a half seasons, playing only on special teams.

