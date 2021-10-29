Cardinals-Packers Thursday night live scoring updates, highlights, injuries

The Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers on the only game being played Thursday night. It is the big stage and the bright lights. The Cardinals hope to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

They will have to do it without J.J. Watt and also with a third-string center. The Packers are shorthanded at receiver and at cornerback.

It should be a great game.

Below, we will give live updates of highlights, scoring plays and more.

