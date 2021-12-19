How Cardinals, Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Buccaneers can clinch playoff berths in Week 15

When the Colts surprised the Patriots 27-17 on Saturday night, they also prevented any other AFC team from clinching a playoff berth and/or a division title. Only the Pats and the Titans were up for postseason opportunities in their games, and both teams needed the Colts to lose.

So, out with that. 13 AFC teams are still in the hunt for postseason opportunities — only the Jaguars, Jets, and Texans are eliminated.

In the NFC, only the Lions are out of the picture — yes, even the 4-9 Bears and the 4-9 Giants could make it if all kinds of weird things happen.

But there are five NFC teams that can make the playoffs, and in some cases wrap up division titles in Week 15, and here’s how that can happen.

Arizona Cardinals

The 10-3 Cardinals travel to Detroit’s Ford Field to face the 1-11-1 Lions on Sunday. They will clinch a playoff berth if:

The Cardinals win or tie with the Lions; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, and the Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, the Eagles lose to Washington, the Falcons lose to or tie with the 49ers, and the Packers win or tie with the Ravens; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, the 49ers and Falcons tie, and the Rams lose to the Seahawks; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears, and the 49ers lose to the Falcons; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears, and the 49ers lose to the Falcons; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the 49ers lose to the Falcons, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The Cardinals lose to the Lions, but the 49ers lose to the Falcons, the Rams lose to the Seahawks, and the Eagles and Washington tie.

Whew! That’s a lot of moving parts.

Dallas Cowboys

The 9-4 Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium to face the 4-9 Giants (Free medium sodas for all)! And this one’s mercifully simple after that Cardinals thing.

If the Cowboys win, and the Eagles and Washington tie, or if the Cowboys win, Washington loses, and Dallas has the strength of victory over Washington for the season over the Eagles, the Cowboys clinch the NFC East.

The Cowboys also clinch a playoff berth without winning their division if:

The Cowboys beat the Giants, and the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, OR The Cowboys beat the Giants, and the 49ers lose to the Falcons; OR The Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears, the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, and the Falcons lose to or tie with the 49ers; OR The Vikings lose to the Bears, the Falcons lose to the 49ers, the Saints lose to the Buccaneers, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The Vikings lose to the Bears, the Falcons lose to the 49ers, the Saints lose to the Buccaneers, and Dallas has the strength of victory over Washington for the season over the Eagles.

Green Bay Packers

The 10-3 Packers clinch the NFC North if they beat or tie with the 8-5 Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. Even if that doesn’t happen, the Packers take the division if the Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears.

The Packers can clinch a playoff berth without a division title if:

The Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, and the 49ers lose to the Falcons; OR The Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, the Rams lose to the Seahawks, and the 49ers and Falcons tie; OR The 49ers lose to the Falcons, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The Rams lose to the Seahawks, the 49ers and Falcons tie, and the Eagles and Washington tie.

Los Angeles Rams

The 9-4 Rams welcome the 5-8 Seahawks to SoFi Stadium on Tuesday. Sean McVay’s team can clinch a playoff berth if:

The Rams beat the Seahawks, the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, the Falcons lose to or tie with the 49ers, and the Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears; OR The Rams beat the Seahawks, the Saints lose to or tie with the Buccaneers, the Falcons lose to or tie with the 49ers, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The Rams beat the Seahawks, the Vikings lose to the Bears, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The Rams beat the Seahawks, the Vikings lose to the Bears, the Saints lose to the Buccaneers, and the Falcons lose to or tie with the 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 10-3 Buccaneers play the 6-7 Saints on Sunday night, and they clinch the NFC South if they beat or tie with New Orleans. The Bucs with Tom Brady have never beaten the Saints — they’re 0-3 — and no team with Tom Brady as its quarterback has ever lost four straight games to a single opponent.

Without a win, the Bucs still clinch a playoff berth if:

The Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears, and the 49ers lose to the Falcons; OR The Vikings lose to or tie with the Bears, and the Eagles and Washington tie; OR The 49ers lose to the Falcons, and the Eagles and Washington tie.

