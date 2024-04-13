Cardinals outslug Diamondbacks 9-6

Paul Goldschmidt’s seventh inning RBI single broke a 6-6 tie and led the Cardinals to a 9-6 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

The Cardinals had built a 6-0 lead thanks to a three run home run from Nolan Arenado and a two run blast from Lars Nootbaar. The Diamondbacks rallied to tie the game thanks to a six run 6th inning.

Goldschmidt gave the Cardinals the lead for good with his seventh inning hit after Brendan Donvan had tripled before Goldy’s hit. The Cards added two more runs in the eighth inning thanks to an RBI triple by Masyn Winn and a sac fly from Victor Scott II.

Giovanny Gallegos (2-0) got the win in relief. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless 9th inning to pick up his 5th save of the season.

