Cardinals open week favored over Bears by more than a touchdown

The Arizona Cardinals come off their bye week and will prepare to take on the Chicago Bears on the road. Hopefully, it will be with quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in the lineup after missing the last three games.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, they open the week as big favorites on the road, favored by more than a touchdown.

The Bears are 4-7 but are coming off a 16-14 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions on a last-second field goal. Andy Dalton started at quarterback because rookie Justin Fields was out with a rib injury. His status is still unknown for this week.

The Cardinals are 9-2 and 2-2 in their last four games but won two of three with Colt McCoy starting in place of the injured Murray.

Cardinals at Bears odds, spread and lines

The Cardinals are heavy favorites on the money line. They are -350 on the money line, giving them 77.78% implied odds of winning. It would take a $350 bet on the Cardinals to win outright to win $100.

The Bears are +265 on the money line, giving them 27.78% implied odds of winning. With low implied odds, a $100 bet on the Bears to win outright would win $265.

The Cardinals are favored by 7.5 points against the spread. They are -7.5 (-103). A $103 ATS bet on the Cardinals wins $100 if they beat the Bears by eight or more points.

At +7.5 (-117), a $117 ATS bet on the Bears would win $100 if they beat the Cardinals, have a tie or lose by no more than seven points.

The projected total for Sunday’s matchup is 45.5 points, with the Over priced at -112 and the Under -108.

A $112 bet on the Over wins $100 if the two teams combine for 46 points or more, while a $108 bet on the Under would win $100 if they combine for 45 or fewer points.

The Cardinals are 9-2 overall, 8-3 ATS and 5-6 O/U.

The Bears are 4-7 overall, 4-7 ATS and 3-8 O/U.

List

Ranking the importance of the remaining games on the Cardinals' schedule

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story continues

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



