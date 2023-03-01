Cardinals open to trading No. 3 pick in NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts may have more competition to sift through if they want to move up for a quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft as the Arizona Cardinals may also be a team willing to trade their pick away.

While much of the focus has been on a potential trade-up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick, the Cardinals currently hold the No. 3 pick, which is one spot ahead of the Colts.

If the Colts plan on staying put at No. 4, the Cardinals will be a team to monitor as a potential destination for another team to jump the Colts for a quarterback.

New general manager Monti Ossenfort told the media Tuesday at the NFL combine that while the Cardinals plan to select a player, the phones are open.

“We are prepared to select a player with our pick. That said, our phones will be open for any team that desires to move up. We will listen to offers,” Ossenfort said.

Teams likely won’t know if they want to trade up until after the combine. This offseason event gives front offices a chance to both meet with prospects and discuss trade opportunities with other teams.

If the Colts have one or two quarterback prospects they like more than the rest of the crop, a trade-up may be more likely if the Cardinals truly are open to trading back.

