Cardinals open to trade talks for No. 3 overall pick in NFL draft

The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Because they already have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, they have the opportunity to potentially land the most talented player in the draft who isn’t a quarterback.

They could also trade down and they are open to the idea.

General manager Monti Ossenfort was asked about it at the NFL combine last week.

“Our phone will also be open and I’m open to hearing any conversation about anybody that’s willing to come up,” Ossenfort said. “I think with that No. 3 pick, it’s an opportunity to add a player, it’s an opportunity to potentially get some calls on that pick and ultimately, we’ll make the best decision for us at the time.”

He did indicate that trade phone calls don’t typically begin until later in the draft process.

Ossenfort’s background with the New England Patriots, who regularly trade back in the draft to acquire more picks, makes many believe that a trade is likely. However, nothing about what he said indicates any preference.

He is saying he will take phone calls, which is what any general manager should do about any player or pick.

The Patriots never had a pick in the top five, so this will be a rare opportunity to make a blue-chip selection.

Could the Cardinals trade the pick? Certainly.

Is Ossenfort saying the No. 3 pick is up for grabs? Not exactly.

He is willing to listen to offers and will weigh that with the potential of landing an impact player.

