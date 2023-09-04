Cardinals open season dead last in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL open their season this week. They will open the season on the road against the Washington Commanders. It is the first game of what is expected to be a dreadful and challenging season for Arizona.

Expectations are low nationally.

The national power rankings reflect that belief.

In the first power rankings of the season from Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey, the Cardinals open the season dead last at No. 32.

Show of hands, how many of you reading this drove here today? How many took the bus? Do you have a fire in your gut reading these power rankings? Jonathan Gannon is about as motivating as the sound of your alarm clock going off in the morning. The Cardinals are dead in the water until Caleb Williams is drafted in April.

This, of course, was a reference to the team meeting and speech given by head coach Jonathan Gannon as seen in a recent episode of the team-produced “Flight Plan” on YouTube.

The Cardinals have the lowest projected win total in the NFL and are expected to send Josh Dobbs out as starting quarterback in Week 1.

It is no wonder there is little expected of them.

