Cardinals open season with bang against New Paltz
Mar. 30—PLATTSBURGH — For a brief moment, it looked like the first game at the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex field in over a year would be a close one.
The the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team decided to open it up.
With 4:16 left in the first quarter of a SUNYAC East Division game, senior midfielder Stephen Kane put the Cardinals up 3-2 over the New Paltz Hawks with his second goal on the game, starting the rout that would end in a 13-3 Plattsburgh win.
"Give credit to New Paltz, they make you fight for every chance you get, and they showed a lot of heart," said Cardinal head coach Andrew Hauk, who notched his first win in that position with the victory. "Our ground balls we could be a lot better at, but the first (win) is definitely a good one to get."
Plattsburgh played a smothering defense throughout, not allowing the Hawks many chances to break through midfield, a fact that was reflected on the scoresheet with the Cardinals topping New Paltz in both shots and shots on goal, by counts of 51-37 and 30-14, respectively.
"We knew we could take advantage of things in the middle of the field for sure," Hauk said. "We did a great job causing turnovers, we just didn't always finish the play in transition."
Two of New Paltz' three goals came a man up.
Kane would complete his hat trick while adding an assist, and fellow senior Connor Wolff scored four of his own while adding two assists. Junior Dilon Smith notched two goals while helping on five.
While there were areas of the offense he wanted cleaned up, Hauk was appreciative of his vets stepping in to provide some offense in the first game action his team had seen in months.
"This game could have been a little more out of hand had we just stuck our shots, or done the little things right a bit more," Hauk said. "When you see the older guys on the field having production, it definitely provides some calm."
NEXT UP
Plattsburgh will stay home for its next match up, facing the Oneonta Red Dragons on Friday.
The Red Dragons have won their only game so far this season, beating the Potsdam Bears, 8-6, on March 26.
Hauk is expecting a strong game out of the Oneonta squad.
"It's going to come down to whoever has less turnovers and who can pick their shots," Hauk said. "We're just going to focus on ourselves tomorrow and Wednesday, and Thursday start prepping for Oneonta."
—
Plattsburgh State 13, New Paltz 3
New Paltz 2 0 1 0 — 3
Plattsburgh State 4 3 2 4 — 13
Scoring
New Paltz: Kaelin 2-0, Reese 1-0, Gregory 0-2.
Plattsburgh State: Wolff 4-2, Kane 3-1, Pohoreckyj 2-0, Smith 2-5, Rugg 1-1, Swift 1-0.
Saves: Lindsey, NP, 11; Steinhart, NP, 6. Bassi, P, 11.
Faceoffs: Plattsburgh 13, New Paltz 7.
Shots: Plattsburgh State 51, New Paltz 37.
Shots on Goal: Plattsburgh State 30, New Paltz 14.
Ground Balls: Plattsburgh State 48, New Paltz 28.
Email Ben Watson:
bwatson@pressrepublican.
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR