Cardinals open as road favorites over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will face the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season in Week 9. This time, it will be on the road.

In their first meeting, the Cardinals had a 17-10 victory, their lowest-scoring game of the season thus far.

Entering Week 9, the Cardinals are favorites to beat the 49ers on the road.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Cardinals are 2.5-point road favorites.

They are favored to win outright on the money line at -140, meaning a $140 wager on the Cardinals would win $100 if they simply win the game. At those odds, they are given 58.33% implied odds of winning.

The 49ers are +115 on the money line, giving them 46.51% implied odds of winning. A $100 money line bet on the 49ers would win $115 dollars if they simply win the game.

The Cardinals are -2.5 (-115) for an ATS bet. A $115 bet on the Cardinals would win $100 if they beat the 49ers by at least three points.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are +2.5 (-105), which means a $105 bet on the 49ers against the spread would win $100 if they win the game or lose by no more than two points.

The projected total for the game is 46.5 combined points between the two teams. A bet on the Over (-115) would net $100 on a $115 wager if the two teams combine for 47 or more points, while a bet on the Under (-105) would win $100 for a $105 wager if they combine for 46 or fewer points.

The 49ers are 3-4 overall on the season, 2-5 ATS and 4-3 O/U.

The Cardinals are 7-1 overall, 6-2 ATS and 3-5 O/U.

