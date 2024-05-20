Cardinals open final phase of offseason program with voluntary OTAs

The Arizona Cardinals open Phase 3 of the offseason program on Monday. It is the beginning of OTAs (voluntary organized team activities).

They have three practices scheduled this week, three next and four the following week. After that, they will hold their one week of mandatory offseason work — minicamp.

In this phase of the program, the players will still be in shirts and shorts but helmets are permitted. The only pads allowed are elbow and knee pads.

No live contact is allowed, but it is when the offense and defense can go against each other in 7-on-7, 9-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills.

10 total OTA practice are allowed, although a pair of non-OTA workouts are allowed in the first two weeks, although they must be under Phase 2 rules (no helmets, no player vs. player drills.

There will also be media availability on Monday, so we will get some comments from a few players and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

