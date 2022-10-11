Cardinals open as favorites in Week 6 vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinal opened each of the first five weeks of the season as underdogs. That streak has ended.

They are scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 6. The game is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. Arizona time) kickoff Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Cardinals are betting favorites for the first time this season.

Let’s take a look at the Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL betting odds and line, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Cardinals failed to score in the first quarter for the fifth time in five games on Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. They rallied and had a chance to send the game into overtime, but kicker Matt Ammendola, filling for the injured Matt Prater, missed a 43-yard field goal tie the game with 22 seconds left and the Eagles won 20-17.

The Seahawks lost 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints. Qquarterback Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes, but the defense allowed the Saints to rush for 235 total yards. Taysom Hill have 112 rushing yards on nine carries, scored three touchdowns and passed for another. Running back Alvin Kamara had 194 yards from scrimmage in the win.

Cardinals at Seahawks odds and line

Moneyline:

Cardinals (-150)

Seahawks (+125)

At -150 odds, the Cardinals are given 60.0% implied odds of winning the game. A $150 moneyline bet on the Cardinals will win $100 if they beat the Seahawks. The Cardinals are 2-3 this season.

At +125, Seattle has 44.44% implied odds of winning. A $100 moneyline bet on the Seahawks wins $150 if they beat the Cardinals. Seattle is 2-3.

Spread (ATS)

Cardinals -2.5 (-125)

Seahawks +2.5 (+100)

The Cardinals are 3-2 ATS. A $125 bet on the Cardinals against the spread wins $100 if they beat the Seahawks by at least three points.

The Seahawks are 2-3 ATS this season. A $100 ATS bet on the Seahawks wins $100 if Seattle wins, ties or loses to the Cardinals by no more than two points.

Total (over/under)

Over 51.5 (-110)

Under 51.5 (-110)

A $110 bet on the Over will win $100 if the Cardinals and Seahawks combine for 52 points or more.

A $110 bet on the Under will win $100 if they combine for 51 or fewer points.

The Cardinals are 1-3-1 O/U and the Seahawks are 3-2 O/U.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks history

This will be the 47th time the teams have played. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 23-22-1. Since realignment in 2002 when they both joined the NFC West, the Seahawks lead 22-17-1.

They have split the season series each of the last 3 years.

The Cardinals are 6-2 in Seattle in the last 8 meetings there.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is 2-3 in 5 career starts against Seattle.

Geno Smith has never started a game in his career against the Cardinals.

