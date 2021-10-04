Cardinals have only 2 concerns coming out of win over Rams

There isn’t much to complain about with the Arizona Cardinals’ 37-20 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams. They are the only undefeated team in the NFC and now are in first place in the very competitive NFC West.

They did a lot of things right in the win.

However, as good as things are going, there are a pair of concerns as they move forward.

Early run defense

The Cardinals started the season in perfect form. They didn’t let Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry do anything in the run game early. The very first play was for a loss and he had only eight first-half rushing yards.

The Cardinals have not been able to stop the run like that since, at least early in the game.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 first-half yards in Week 2 against them. They did better in Jacksonville but then, on Sunday against the Rams, running back Darrell Henderson piled up 65 first-quarter rushing yards.

The Cardinals have been great defensively in the second halves of games and make adjustments, but they struggle with the running game early.

Lack of sacks

Chandler Jones had five sacks in Week 1. He still has five sacks.

The combination of Jones, Markus Golden and J.J. Watt was supposed to give the Cardinals a fearsome pass rush.

They are getting pressure but they are not getting sacks.

They had six sacks in Week 1. They have had three sacks as a team since.

They are getting quarterback hits, which does affect how well opposing offenses do, but sacks are negative plays. They are missing them.

With a secondary that has question marks at cornerback because of experience and because of injuries, it can only hold up so long.

