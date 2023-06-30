Cardinals one of the more forgettable teams in NFL

With 32 NFL teams, it could be hard to remember all of them. Some are bound to be forgotten if a person were asked to make all of them.

The Arizona Cardinals, who do not have a strong national following, have proven to be one of the more forgettable teams in the league.

US Betting Report compiled the data from Sporcle’s NFL teams quiz and the Cardinals were the ninth-most forgotten team in the league when people were asked to name all 32 teams.

In all, 15.9% of those attempting to name all 32 teams omitted the Cardinals (84.1% remembered them).

The least remembered team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mentioned by 81.1% of those surveyed.

The most remembered teams were the New England Patriots (94.6%), the New York Jets and Giants (93.5%), the Dallas Cowboys (91.7) and the Miami Dolphins (91.5%).

