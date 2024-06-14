Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas getting some inside looks

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Cameron Thomas didn’t have the impactful 2023 season many hoped he would in his second NFL season. After three sacks as a rookie, he had none, although he did have a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

He could be getting some looks at a different position, although not full time.

Early in OTAs, Thomas was seen working with the defensive linemen, which led to questions about his role moving forward.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said, “We’re going to use him all over.”

It’s not a position change like Zaven Collins made from inside to outside linebacker.

“He’s not moving inside,” Gannon said. “We’re just going to use him inside a little bit.

“He can do some things inside and that gives you some flexibility with what you want to do, so let’s make sure to use him inside a little bit. But he’s still in the outside linebacker room.”

Gannon also added what Thomas needs to do for an increased role in 2024.

“I think just consistency,” Gannon said, “and us figuring out ways that work for him because he can be really good player for us. He did some really good things last year.

“Honestly, take that next jump of versatility, flexibility, what he’s doing to be consistent with it and playing with high motor and high violence, which is what he does. He’s doing a good job.”

The outside linebacker room is wide open to earn an increased role and Gannon likes to say that “reps are gold.”

Thomas is now in his second year in the defense. Perhaps being used multiple ways and have a second offseason to learn this defense, 2024 can be the breakout season many thought he would have last year.

