Cardinals OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona Cardinals were set to get offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert back for the 2021 season. However, after two years of not playing a single down for them, Gilbert has announced his retirement from the NFL.

He made the announcement via social media.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL after getting selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. He spent eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cardinals acquired him in 2019 in a trade for a sixth-round draft pick.

He was set to be the team’s starting right tackle but tore his ACL in practice before the season opener. He did not play a single down that season.

Then, after he re-signed a one-year deal for 2020, he opted out of the season due to the pandemic as a high-risk player.

Now he retires.

He was set to make $1.075 million in salary, $150,000 of which was guaranteed. His contract comes off the books and the Cardinals should have no dead money against the cap from his deal.

He played in only 12 games since 2016.

The Cardinals are fine at right tackle without him. They re-signed Kelvin Beachum to a two-year deal and have Josh Jones, their 2020 third-round draft pick, behind him.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Former Steeler Marcus Gilbert announces his retirement

    Marcus Gilbert spent eight seasons with the Steelers.

  • 2021 NFL draft: 3 ways the Steelers draft will be a success

    The Steelers have some really clear ways they win this draft.

  • Ron Rivera says benching Dwayne Haskins helped him with other players

    Though it was a tough decision, Ron Rivera says demoting Dwayne Haskins sent a message to others.

  • Orlando Brown Jr. appreciative of Ravens organization, says situation was never about money or unhappiness

    The Baltimore Ravens sent Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. In an introductory press conference, he spoke on his Ravens situation

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ranking 5 best options for Chargers in Round 1

    Chargers Wire's Gavino Borquez lays out the five best options for Los Angeles in the first-round.

  • Kyler Murray: We need to get the little things right

    The Cardinals were 6-3 and looking like a good bet to make a run at the playoffs after DeAndre Hopkins reeled in a Hail Mary from Kyler Murray to beat the Bills in Week 10, but the season went the wrong way from there. Arizona lost five of its final seven games and missed the [more]

  • Why 49ers' QB decision not impacted by Patrick Mahomes trend

    The NFL appears to be heading the way of the dual-threat quarterback, but that won't impact Kyle Shanahan's decision at No. 3.

  • Rockies GM Jeff Bridich resigns amid team struggles

    Bridich resigns less than three months after trading homegrown superstar Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • Keselowski soothes Daytona's sting, ties Dale Jr., Gordon with sixth Talladega tally

    In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.

  • Brian Gutekunst says Aaron Rodgers will be Packers QB for ‘foreseeable future’

    The Packers GM committed to Aaron Rodgers as the team's quarterback for the "foreseeable future."

  • Former Knick Charles Oakley thinks Julius Randle is 'a better version of Zion Williamson'

    Former Knick Charles Oakley praised Julius Randle and compared him to 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • Chiefs GM Brett Veach’s statement on Orlando Brown Jr. trade

    The Orlando Brown Jr. trade has officially been ratified.

  • Stephen A. Smith admits the obvious: ‘I’m not an expert on the UFC’

    We already knew this, but it's good to hear from Stephen A. himself.

  • Mock Draft 4.0: Mark Schofield’s “Mock of Integrity”

    With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!

  • Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris in the 1st round?

    Do the Steelers have to draft Najee Harris?

  • Report: 49ers no longer considering Justin Fields for No. 3 pick

    The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)