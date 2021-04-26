Cardinals OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement after 10 NFL seasons

The Arizona Cardinals were set to get offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert back for the 2021 season. However, after two years of not playing a single down for them, Gilbert has announced his retirement from the NFL.

He made the announcement via social media.

Thank you for all of the support over the years. I can’t wait to share my next chapter of life with you all. pic.twitter.com/JjCQ4xGwgE — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 26, 2021

He played 10 seasons in the NFL after getting selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. He spent eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cardinals acquired him in 2019 in a trade for a sixth-round draft pick.

He was set to be the team’s starting right tackle but tore his ACL in practice before the season opener. He did not play a single down that season.

Then, after he re-signed a one-year deal for 2020, he opted out of the season due to the pandemic as a high-risk player.

Now he retires.

He was set to make $1.075 million in salary, $150,000 of which was guaranteed. His contract comes off the books and the Cardinals should have no dead money against the cap from his deal.

He played in only 12 games since 2016.

The Cardinals are fine at right tackle without him. They re-signed Kelvin Beachum to a two-year deal and have Josh Jones, their 2020 third-round draft pick, behind him.

