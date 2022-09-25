Cardinals OL Justin Pugh, WR A.J. Green head to locker room with injuries

The Arizona Cardinals trailed the Los Angeles Rams 13-6 at halftime but had two offensive starters sustain injuries.

Starting left guard Justin Pugh came off the field before the Cardinals got their first of two first-half field goals. He was holding his arm. He went to the locker room and the team announced he was questionable to return with an elbow injury.

He returned to the lineup after halftime.

Then, on their final drive before halftime, Green dropped a pass and went down. He was assisted off the field and taken to the locker room. It appeared to be a left knee injury.

He limped off the field earlier in the game and had his left knee wrapped.

After halftime, the team announced he would not return with a knee injury.

List

Cardinals trail Rams 13-6 at halftime

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire