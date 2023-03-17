New Cardinals OL Hjalte Froholdt gets 2-year, $4.6M contract

One of the additions in the offseason by the Arizona Cardinals so far is offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt. They are signing him to a two-year deal.

We now have the details of his contract, per Over the Cap.

His contract is two years and worth $4.6 million.

He receives a $1.1 million signing bonus and will make a league minimum $1.01 million in salary for 2023. That amount is fully guaranteed.

The full guarantee in Year 1 suggests he is expected to be on the roster.

He also has a per-game active roster bonus of up to $255,000, or $15,000 per game he is active.

His salary in 2024 goes up to $1.98 million, which is not guaranteed. He also has the same per-game roster bonus.

His cap hit in 2023 will be almost $1.82 million. It goes up to almost $2.79 million in 2024.

This is a deal that suggests he will be at least depth on the offensive line.

He is formerly of the New England Patriots, drafted in the fourth round when Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was the director of college scouting for New England.

He was on the Cleveland Browns the last two seasons where Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was on the staff.

