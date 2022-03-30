New Cardinals OL Will Hernandez betting on himself in 2022

The contract numbers are not yet out for newly signed Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez, but the one-year deal he signed isn’t expected to be much. Despite being his first foray into free agency in the NFL, Hernandez wasn’t looking to cash in.

“I didn’t want to think too much into it,” he said Monday when he was introduced to the media after signing his contract. “Things haven’t been going as smoothly as they could have these last few years, so I’m not going to sit here and demand anything or say I want this or that.”

Hernandez, a former second-round draft pick of the New York Giants, was considered a promising guard coming out of college at UTEP. He had a solid rookie season in 2018 but the perception is that he has underperformed.

He knows the perception. He was not in a good situation with the New York Giants.

He is betting on himself with the Cardinals. He believes he can cash in in 2023.

“I’m going to take what I can get and I’m going to show why I deserve what it is that I want later on after I show what it is exactly I can do,” he said. “I’m not too picky right now.

“My mentality is come out here, show why I deserve it and get it done.”

Expected to be the Cardinals’ starting right guard, if it works out for him and he plays well, that benefits the Cardinals, and they have proven they are willing to reward players in those scenarios.

Here’s to hoping Hernandez has the first of many solid years in Arizona.

