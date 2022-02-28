The Cardinals’ offseason needs at each position group

Free agency in the NFL begins in two weeks as teams may begin to negotiate with players with expiring contracts all around the league on March 14. The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be active in free agency, trying to build a roster to compete for a title while quarterback Kyler Murray’s salary cap hit is still reasonably small.

They have a number of needs all over the roster.

Below, we will detail what specific needs they have in each position group.

Quarterback

Offseason need: Veteran backup

Colt McCoy is set to hit free agency. He was perfect in the backup role. He started three games and played like a starter in two of them. The team would benefit from having either McCoy back or a veteran backup like him, not only for his play on the field when needed, but to be a help to Murray in his development.

Running back

Offseason need: No. 1 RB or two starting-caliber RBs

Both Chase Edmonds and James Conner will be free agents, leaving Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward as the top options.

That won’t work, at least for offseason projections.

They must add or bring back someone who can be the workhorse at running back or have two to complement one another like Edmonds and Conner did last season, or like Edmonds and Kenyan Drake did in 2020.

If they view Benjamin or Ward as able to fill the role that either Edmonds or Conner had, then they could target one back in free agency.

Wide receiver

Offseason need: starting ‘Z’ receiver or starting slot receiver

The one they need most will be determined by how they view second-year wideout Rondale Moore. Despite his small size, if they feel he can play outside more and win with his speed, then they could target primarily a slot receiver. If they view him as a slot receiver primarily who can do some on the outside, then expect the Cardinals to target a player with experience on the outside, perhaps with some length.

Tight end

Offseason need: All the tight ends

All four of their top tight ends from last season will be free agents, leaving them with players signed to futures deals. It would be foolish to project any of them to be more than a No. 3 or No. 4 tight end right now.

They need a starting tight end, a blocking tight end — basically all the tight ends, whether that is re-signing Zach Ertz or Maxx Williams and more, or going to the open market.

Offensive line

Offseason need: Guards

They seem to be set at both tackle positions and at center with D.J Humphries and Kelvin Beachum manning the end of the line and Rodney Hudson anchoring the middle. Josh Jones is ready at right tackle.

They need at least one starting guard in free agency. Justin Pugh could be a salary cap casualty and right guard is a question mark as Max Garcia is a free agent and Jones and Justin Murray are not necessarily ideal plans at this point in the offseason.

Defensive line

Offseason need: Possibly starting-caliber D-lineman

J.J. Watt and Zach Allen are inked into the starting lineup. It depends on what their plans are for Jordan Phillips. If they plan on counting on him, then they just need to add veteran depth. If they move on from Phillips, then they need another starting-caliber player to use with Watt and Allen.

Outside linebacker

Offseason need: Top-level or complementary pass rusher, depth

Markus Golden returns. Chandler Jones is set to be a free agent. Either they need Jones back or a player near his caliber. They need to either have someone equal to Golden on the other side and also need productive pass-rushing depth behind them.

Inside linebacker

Offseason need: none really

The Cardinals need to make a decision about Jordan Hicks and Zaven Collins. That’s about it. They have starters and depth.

Cornerback

Offseason need: 1-2 starting-caliber players

Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson return. They need another true starter on the outside and another who is capable of starting. Robert Alford could be that second player but his injury history makes it such that they should also target another proven veteran starter.

Safety

Offseason need: Special teams depth

They are set in the starting lineup with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Deionte Thompson has proven to be fine when on the field defensively.

They just have to make sure they have special teams playmakers. Chris Banjo and Charles Washington are both free agents, while 2021 seventh-round pick James Wiggins has potential to be a stud on special teams with some defensive upside if needed.

Specialists

Offseason needs: Punter, long snapper

Matt Prater is under contract in 2022 but punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer have their contracts expire. Whether they bring both back or not, they have to have a punter and long snapper.

