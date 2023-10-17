Cardinals officially cut Myjai Sanders

The Cardinals couldn't find a trade partner for linebacker Myjai Sanders, so they released him from injured reserve Tuesday.

The team opened his practice window last week, designating him to return from a hand injury.

Sanders had 23 tackles, three sacks, fumble recovery and a forced fumble as a rookie after the Cardinals made him a third-round pick in 2022. He dropped on the depth chart in training camp and then hurt his hand.

The Cardinals have a full room at the position with Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Jesse Luketa and BJ Ojulari.

Sanders is the third 2022 draft pick released by new Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort. Cornerback Christian Matthew and offensive lineman Lecitus Smith already are out of Arizona.