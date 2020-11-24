Cardinals officially announce signing of veteran NT Domata Peko

The move was expected last week but it is official now. The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran defensive lineman Domata Peko to fill one of their two vacant roster spots.

He visited the team last week with the intention of signing but had to clear COVID testing protocol.

Peko is 35 years old and in his 15th NFL season. He spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after they drafted him in fourth round in 2006. He then spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos and then played last season for the Baltimore Ravens.

In his career, Peko has played 208 games (189 starts) has 599 total tackles (314 solo), 39 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, 49 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed.

He knows defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph was a defensive backs coach for the Bengals in 2014-2015 during Peko’s final two seasons in Cincinnati. When Joseph became the head coach of the Denver Broncos, Peko followed him there, playing in Denver for two seasons.

