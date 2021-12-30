Cardinals officially add pair of CBs to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly going to add cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. The team made that reported move official, announcing that Johnson and cornerback Nate Brooks were added to the practice squad.

The Cardinals need bodies at cornerback with Robert Alford on injured reserve, Marco Wilson nursing a shoulder injury and Breon Borders landing on the COVID list.

Johnson played collegiately at Houston and was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019.

He played two seasons for them. Last season, he played in 14 games, had 13 tackles and four pass breakups. He played 127 special teams snaps and 181 defensive snaps.

He has size at 6-2, 210 lbs.

Brooks should ring a bell for some Cardinals fans. He entered the NFL with the Cardinals in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of North Texas. The 6-foot, 192-lb cornerback has played in four career games (two starts) with Miami (2019) and Baltimore (2020) and has 11 tackles and two pass breakups. The 25-year old Brooks has also spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Ravens and Titans in his career.

Don’t expect either to be elevated and activated for the game on Sunday. The Cardinals protected Kevin Peterson and Jace Whittaker. Since Wilson is not expected to be available, the playing rotation will likely be Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton and Peterson, whither Whittaker playing on special teams.

The NFL transaction list also showed the Cardinals re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. It was an unannounced move, but he had been released from the practice squad earlier in the week.

