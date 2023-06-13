Kyler Murray can’t learn the new offense by running it, so the best he can do right now is get as many mental reps as possible. He has shadowed offensive coordinator Drew Petzing the entire offseason, while watching the other quarterbacks take the physical reps.

The Cardinals quarterback underwent surgery Jan. 3 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is not expected to be ready for the season opener, based on typical timetables, but the Cardinals have not offered any clues as to where Murray is in his rehab.

“We’ll see,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Long way to go. There are five or six weeks before we start. We’ll take it day by day, and he’s doing a good job improving his game every day, in the training room, in the meeting room.”

David Blough was absent from practice Tuesday, leaving rookie Clayton Tune and Jeff Driskel to take the reps behind veteran Colt McCoy. McCoy is expected to start in Murray’s absence.

Cardinals offering no clues about timetable for Kyler Murray’s return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk