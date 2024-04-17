Cardinals offer discount tickets, box seats for Diamondbacks series

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and online ticket vendor SeatGeek have partnered to offer fans a special discount for tickets to the team’s upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals will host the defending National League Champions on April 22–24 at Busch Stadium.

These St. Louis-area cities named among Missouri’s safest

Starting Wednesday, fans can purchase $6 tickets and field box seats for $16 while supplies last.

Tickets are limited to eight per customer, per game.

To purchase tickets or find additional information on this offer, visit Cardinals.com/six.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.