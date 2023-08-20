The Cardinals’ offensive starters vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals held out a few starters in their preseason opener last week. They did not in their second preseason contest on Saturday, facing the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the exception of quarterback Kyler Murray, who is ineligible to play right now because he is on PUP, and tight end Zach Ertz, who was just activated from PUP this week, they had a starting lineup that will resemble the one they send out in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Here are the starters on offense for Arizona.

Rondale Moore came in as a third receiver, replacing Swaim.

On their second possession, Zach Pascal also got snaps at receiver.

