Cardinals offensive snaps counts and observations for Week 9

In their 34-31 Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals played 69 offensive snaps. Below we go over the playing time for each position and what we can take away from that information.





Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 69

Murray was on the field for every snap. Backup Chris Streveler has not had a snap in several weeks. Perhaps had he come into the game for a quarterback sneak on fourth down in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals might pick up the first down and win the game.

Running back





Chase Edmonds, 66; D.J. Foster, 5

These were the first offensive snaps for Foster since 2017. And as I wrote last week about Edmonds' playing time, Kliff Kingsbury only used Foster to give Edmonds a breather or on two plays when there were two running backs on the field at the same time. On those two plays, Edmonds was lined up as a receiver with Foster in the backfield.

Wide receivers





Hopkins continues to be the guy who practically doesn't come out of the game. Fitzgerald's playing time is a little less than normal, while the rest of the snaps were pretty typical. Kirk was super productive in 44 snaps, catching five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. He had receptions of 56 and 35 yards.

Tight end

Williams was supposed on a "pitch count" but still played the most. Interestingly, Arnold played the least.

Offensive line





