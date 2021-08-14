Cardinals’ offensive snap counts for preseason opener vs. Cowboys

In the preseason, snap counts are obviously different than the regular season. The players who play the most in preseason openers aren’t typically starters but also are mostly likely to make the team.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Arizona Cardinals played 70 snaps in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Who played the most in each position group? Who played the least?

Below, we have the numbers for each position group and player.

Quarterback

Chris Streveler, 48; Colt McCoy, 22

Streveler got extended work. McCoy played behind the starting offensive line and then some behind the backups. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows what McCoy can do, although this is his first action in a new offense. Streveler still needs to prove in game reps what he is capable of.

Running back

Jonathan Ward, 23; Eno Benjamin, 19; Tavien Feaster, 14; Chase Edmonds, 11; Ito Smith, 6

The 73 total snaps means there were three times when two backs were on the field. That happened a couple of times with Ward and Edmonds, suggesting that when James Conner is back off the COVID list we might see some two-back sets with him and Edmonds. Ward got playing time with the starting offensive line, as did Benjamin.

Wide receivers

KeeSean Johnson, 53; Andre Baccellia, 48; A.J. Richardson, 34; Rondale Moore, 23; Greg Dortch, 16; JoJo Ward, 16; Rico Gafford, 8; Christian Kirk, 7

Kirk was out quickly, as both DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green sat out. Moore was featured for a while but Johnson and Baccellia had the biggest playing load. They only combined for three catches.

Tight end

Ross Travis, 32; Demetrius Harris, 21; Ian Bunting, 8; Maxx Williams, 7; Bernhard Seikovits, 4

Bunting was the second tight end in the game after Williams, who fumbled on his one reception. Seikovits, the Austrian, got some snaps late in the game.

Offensive line

Josh Miles, 54; Marcus Henry, 44; Koda Martin, 38; Sean Harlow, 38; Max Garcia, 38; Josh Jones, 24; Michael Menet, 16; Branden Bowen, 16; D.J. Humphries, 16; Kelvin Beachum, 16; Justin Pugh, 16; Rodney Hudson, 16; Shaq Calhoun, 16;

Miles played the rest of the game at left tackle after the starters left. Jones played eight more snaps at right guard after the rest of the starters left the game. Martin played right tackle until he gave way to Bowen for the last part of the game.

