Cardinals offensive snap counts and observations for 2nd preseason game

In their second preseason game, a 24-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, the Arizona Cardinals played 68 offensive snaps. Only one player on the team — tackle Josh Miles — played every snap.

How was the playing time divided up in the second preseason contest?

Below are the individual snap counts for each player on offense in each position group and any observations we can take away from the numbers.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Trace McSorley, 58; Jarrett Guarantano, 10

McSorley played into the second half, giving him the opportunity to simulate a game scenario where he has to come out of halftime and play again.

Guarantano avoided getting cut Tuesday so it looks like both quarterbacks will get the playing time in the preseason finale on Saturday.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Keaontay Ingram, 28; Eno Benjamin, 21; T.J. Pledger, 8; Jonathan Ward, 7; Darrel Williams, 4

Ward likely would have played longer but injured his shoulder, which led to Ingram’s playing time.

Wide receiver

Andy Isabella, 57; Greg Dortch, 53; Victor Bolden, 42; JaVonta Payton, 32; Jontre Kirklin, 10; Marcell Ateman, 10

Isabella again led the way, playing well.

Tight end

Trey McBride, 31; Chris Pierce, 23; Bernhard Seikovits, 22; Josh Hokit, 1

Hokit got one snap before getting cut. McBride got his first game action of the preseason.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Josh Miles, 68; Rashaad Coward, 65; Josh Jones, 61; Koda Martin, 54; Lecitus Smith, 53; Greg Long, 30; Sean Harlow, 9

Harlow got an early exit. He and Smith played only center. Long played six snaps at center and 24 at guard.

Coward played seven snaps at tackle and 58 at guard.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire