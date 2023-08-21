Cardinals’ offensive snap counts, observations from 2nd preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals lost 38-10 on Saturday to the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason contest.

Offensively, they were on the field for 72 snaps.

How were those snaps divided up?

Below are the individual snap counts on offense, grouped by position.

Quarterback

The Cardinals continue to give Tune reps. McCoy was on the field with the starters and Blough finished the game.

Running back

Ingram got his first work of the preseason. Clement was actually the fourth back in the game after starting the preseason opener.

Wide receiver

Arias only played eight snaps on offense but was in on special teams for 12, tied for the most among offensive players.

Tight end

Seikovits played the fewest snaps of any offensive player for the Cardinals. Whiteheart is getting a ton of reps as a rookie and also added 12 snaps on special teams.

Offensive line

Jones got an extended look, while Beachum came out fairly early. Jones played left tackle and Beachum right tackle this week. Howerton played center for the third team with Pat Elflein apparently injured.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire