Cardinals’ offensive snap counts, observations from 2nd preseason game
The Arizona Cardinals lost 38-10 on Saturday to the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason contest.
Offensively, they were on the field for 72 snaps.
How were those snaps divided up?
Below are the individual snap counts on offense, grouped by position.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Quarterback
Clayton Tune, 49; Colt McCoy, 15; David Blough, 8
The Cardinals continue to give Tune reps. McCoy was on the field with the starters and Blough finished the game.
Running back
Keaontay Ingram, 23; Emari Demercado, 21; Corey Clement, 17; James Conner, 11
Ingram got his first work of the preseason. Clement was actually the fourth back in the game after starting the preseason opener.
Wide receiver
Andre Baccellia, 43; Kaden Davis, 39; Davion Davis, 29; Zach Pascal, 22; Greg Dortch, 19; Michael Wilson, 14; Hollywood Brown, 10; Rondale Moore, 9; Daniel Arias, 8
Arias only played eight snaps on offense but was in on special teams for 12, tied for the most among offensive players.
Tight end
Blake Whiteheart, 33; Noah Togiai, 25; Trey McBride, 13; Joel Honigford, 10; Geoff Swaim, 9; Bernhard Seikovits, 5
Seikovits played the fewest snaps of any offensive player for the Cardinals. Whiteheart is getting a ton of reps as a rookie and also added 12 snaps on special teams.
Offensive line
Marquis Hayes, 57; Josh Jones, 53; Jon Gaines, 49; Dennis Daley, 49; Jackson Barton, 38; Kelvin Beachum, 19; Hjalte Froholdt, 15; Elijah Wilkinson, 15; Will Hernandez, 15; Paris Johnson, 15; D.J. Humphries, 11; Hayden Howerton, 8; Lecitus Smith, 8
Jones got an extended look, while Beachum came out fairly early. Jones played left tackle and Beachum right tackle this week. Howerton played center for the third team with Pat Elflein apparently injured.