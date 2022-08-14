Cardinals’ offensive snap counts and observations for game vs. Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals played 66 offensive snaps on Friday in their 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. How did the playing time get split up?

Below are the snap counts for each position and any observations we have about the numbers.

Quarterback

Trace McSorley, 42; Jarrett Guarantano, 24

McSorley got a lot of work in the first half. He had more snaps because he kept leading scoring drives.

Running back

Jonathan Ward, 26; Eno Benjamin, 17; Keaontay Ingram, 16; T.J. Pledger, 5; Ronnie Rivers, 3

Pledger and Rivers have little chance of making the roster and barely played, even with James Conner and Darrel Williams sitting out.

Wide receiver

Andy Isabella, 55; Greg Dortch, 37; Marcell Ateman, 32; Jontre Kirklin, 22; Andre Baccellia, 17; Victor Bolden, 12; JaVonta Payton, 9

Isabella really got to play, coming off the field for only one snap. Ateman played longer than expected because of the injury to Baccellia.

Tight end

Deon Yelder, 28; Bernhard Seikovits, 22; Chris Pierce, 19; Stephen Anderson, 10

Anderson and Yelder started the game. Anderson only got a little bit of work before yielding to the younger guys.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, 58; Josh Miles, 48; Sean Harlow, 42; Will Hernandez, 42; Danny Isidora, 33; Marquis Hayes, 33; Koda Martin, 24; Rashaad Coward, 24; Lecitus Smith, 22; Greg Long, 2; Haggai Ndibuisi, 2

We can see how the playing rotation went.

Isidora and Hayes perfectly split the time at left guard, Hernandez and Martin matched up at right guard.

Harlow and Hernandez came out together for Smith and Martin to come in. Long got the two snaps when the offense ran the clock out at the end of the game.

Miles had time at both tackle spots.

