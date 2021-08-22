Cardinals’ offensive snap counts in 2nd preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals only had 49 offensive snaps Friday night in their 17-10 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The starters only played nine of them. One player played every offensive snap.

How was the playing time divided on offense and what can we take away from it?

We break down the snap counts for each player and each position group below.

Quarterback

The nine snaps for Murray are disappointing. The only way they would look good is if they had a nine-play scoring drive to start the game. However, it was three-and-out three time. We will see if Streveler gets more snaps in the preseason finale next weekend.

Running back

Eno Benjamin, 21; Jonathan Ward, 17; Chase Edmonds, 7; James Conner, 6

There were snaps with two running backs in the game. Tavien Feaster only played on special teams.

Wide receiver

KeeSean Johnson, 28; Antoine Wesley, 28; Rondale Moore, 24; A.J. Richardson, 23; Greg Dortch, 16; Andre Baccellia, 13; Rico Gafford, 12; Christian Kirk, 9; A.J. Green, 8

Johnson played outside for the second team. Moore played both on the first and second teams. Richardson was the fourth receiver with the second team and the top slot guy with the third team.

Tight end

Demetrius Harris, 14; Darrell Daniels, 9; Ross Travis, 8; Ian Bunting, 2

Maxx Williams missed the game with a non-COVID illness. Bernhard Seikovits did not play. Based on the rotations, it appeared that Harris is the No. 3 TE behind Williams and Daniels.

Offensive line

Sean Harlow, 49; Josh Miles, 40; Marcus Henry, 35; Koda Martin, 30; Josh Jones, 24; Shaq Calhoun, 12; D.J. Humphries, 9; Rodney Hudson, 9; Kelvin Beachum, 9

Because Justin Pugh was out, Harlow played the entire game at left guard. Jones played nine snaps at right guard and then the remaining 15 at right tackle. Rookie Michael Menet did not play. Neither did Branden Bowen.

