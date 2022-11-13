Cardinals’ O-line vs. Rams has only 1 starter

The Arizona Cardinals will have another different starting offensive line when they face the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries was announced inactive after being questionable to play with a back injury. That means four of the five starters on Sunday are backups normally.

The only original starter in the lineup will be right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Replacing Humphries in the lineup for the second time this season is Josh Jones.

Starting left guard Justin Pugh is on injured reserve with a torn ACL and is done for the season. Cody Ford starts in his place.

Center Rodney Hudson has missed five games with a knee injury and is now on injured reserve. Sean Harlow started twice and Billy Price did so the last three games, but he has struggled. Both might see action against the Rams.

Starting right guard Will Hernandez is also on injured reserve with a pec injury. With backup Max Garcia also out with a shoulder injury, that leaves rookie Lecitus Smith and newly claimed Wyatt Davis, who had been with the team just a few days, to play at right guard.

Rashard Coward was elevated from the practice squad to be a backup tackle.

