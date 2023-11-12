Cardinals make number of roster moves ahead of game vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on Saturday, setting them up for their game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at home.

They get a starter back and set up depth for injuries they have.

Take a look below.

James Conner activated

RB Tony Jones signed to practice squad

After Jones was waived earlier in the week, he was added to the practice squad. They needed him for Sunday.

RB Tony Jones, OL Jackson Barton elevated to active roster

The Cardinals elevated Jones and Barton. Jones will be the third running back for the game while Emari Demercado is still injured.

Barton being elevated would mean they need a backup tackle, which likely means that D.J. Humphries will miss the game with an ankle injury.

With no other additions, it means either Will Hernandez or Carter O’Donnell will be available and start at right guard.

The Cardinals have to have eight linemen active.

