Cardinals not ruling out Malcolm Butler’s possible return

Cornerback Malcolm Butler surprisingly retired at the end of August, but the Cardinals have not closed the door for his return.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday that he talked to Butler last week. Joseph acknowledged to reporters that he didn’t know if Butler would return, but didn’t rule out the possibility. Joseph noted that Butler was taking care of “personal” matters and that his retirement didn’t have to do with his play.

Butler signed a one-year deal with Arizona in March after Tennessee released him earlier that month. He spent three seasons with Tennessee after four years with New England. Last year, Butler started all 16 games for the Titans, recording four interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

With Butler retired, the Cardinals have listed Byron Murphy and Robert Alford as their two starting cornerbacks.

