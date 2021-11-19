Cardinals will not face Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who is headed to IR again

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Seattle Seahawks twice in the final seven games of the season. Their best running back, Chris Carson, will not play in either game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carson is going to have season-ending neck surgery. He only played in four games this season.

Carson had already been on injured reserve and was designated to return. However, he did not make the progress the team had hoped and now his season is over.

He will miss both divisional games against the Cardinals. In four career games against the Cardinals, Carson has rushed for 300 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

Carson’s 2021 season ends with 232 rushing yards on 4.3 yards per attempt and three touchdowns.

Seattle’s No. 1 running back this week is Alex Collins. He has rushed for 345 yards and two touchdowns on 84 attempts in eight games. He has started five games for the Seahawks.

