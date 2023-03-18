Cardinals non-tender CB Jace Whittaker

NFL teams typically always tender their exclusive rights free agents qualifying tenders. They are young players without enough credited years to actually be free agents.

Their deals are not guaranteed and it doesn’t hurt the salary cap if the player is released.

The Arizona Cardinals non-tendered one of their exclusive rights free agents — cornerback Jace Whittaker.

According to the team site’s free agent tracker, Whittaker is listed as an unrestricted free agent, which means the team did not offer him a qualifying tender.

Whittaker entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Arizona.

Hee has bounced between the practice squad and active roster all three seasons, playing mostly on special teams. He actually started four games last season.

He became a bit of a security blanket for previous defensive coordinator Vance Joseph because Whittaker knew the defense, knew the defensive calls and would put himself in the right places both as an outside and inside corner.

However, he doesn’t appear to have a place on this roster this year, not even on special teams.

He is now free to sign with any team. If there is a team to watch, it is the Denver Broncos, where Joseph is now defensive coordinator. Whittaker might find himself at least on the offseason roster in Denver.

He would be scheduled to make $1.01 million in 2023.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More!

Cardinals tendered qualifying offer to DL Jonathan Ledbetter New Cardinals LB Kyzir White looking to be 'quarterback of the defense' POLL: Grade Cardinals' re-signing of OL Will Hernandez

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire