Cardinals no-hit by Ducks in league setback

Apr. 12—BOX SCORE

At Winlock

DUCKS 15, CARDINALS 0 (5 inn.)

Toutle Lake 104 82 — 15

Winlock 000 00 — 0

WIN Pitching — Groves 3 IP, 5 H, 7 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 0 SO; Martinez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO; Pelagio 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 SO; Svenson 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Martinez 0-1, BB; Svenson 0-1, BB

For the fourth time in the last five games, Winlock's baseball team couldn't light up the scoreboard as they suffered a 15-0 five-inning loss to Toutle Lake on Friday night at home in a C2BL affair.

Winlock (2-7, 2-7 C2BL) was unable to notch a hit on the night. Emilio Martinez and Carter Svenson reached base via walks for its offense. The two programs will meet again on Saturday afternoon in Toutle Lake.

The Fighting Ducks turned a 5-0 lead after three innings into a rout with an eight-run onslaught in the fourth and put the finishing touches on a run-rule win with two in the fifth. The Cardinals were charged with five errors.