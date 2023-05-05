Cardinals, NFL schedule expected to be announced next week

We have known the Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 opponents for a few months. In not too long, we will know when they will face them.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL is targeting next Thursday, May 11 as the date to release the 2023 NFL schedule.

For several years, it has been a prime-time event on NFL Network with some teasers leading up to the release.

While fans know the opponents, the details of when they play, what day of the week, what time slot, when they have the bye and the number of prime-time games are what we want to know.

For those who take road trips to see the Cardinals at away games, they can begin to make travel plans.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 home opponents

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 road opponents

