The 4-0 Arizona Cardinals are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team.

With the Raiders losing on Monday night, the Cardinals are the only unbeaten team left after Week Four.

It’s unusual for so few teams to start 4-0. Last year, six teams started the season 4-0: The Steelers, Titans, Bills, Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks.

All six teams that started the season 4-0 last year made the playoffs, which the Cardinals have to view as good news. But the team that won the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers, were not among the unbeaten teams a year ago.

Cardinals are NFL’s only undefeated team after four weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk